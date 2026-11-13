Spotlight On Harvest Strategies – What Is A Harvest Strategy? 

A harvest strategy is a clear framework for managing a fish stock over time. It sets objectives and uses science and catch information. It also includes decision rules for when management settings need to change that is agreed in advance so as everyone know what changes to their catch can be expected as stock levels change.

The draft yellowtail kingfish strategy intends to guide sustainable catch levels. The draft snapper harvest strategy focuses on improving current stock biomass. They support rebuilding and create a clearer process for future decisions. The approach moves fisheries management away from one-off decisions, and towards agreed rules that can respond to new information.



Watch the ‘What is a harvest strategy?” explainer video embedded below.



The myth: A harvest strategy locks in one decision forever



The facts: A harvest strategy is not a ‘set and forget’ document. The draft proposes reviewing scientific advice and catch information each year. It also proposes reviewing spawning biomass every 3 years to track recovery. Management settings will respond as the stocks recover or decline.

Read the draft strategies and supporting information. Your feedback will help inform final decisions. Give your feedback before Monday 15 February 2027:

NSW Yellowtail Kingfish Harvest Strategy

NSW Snapper Harvest Strategy