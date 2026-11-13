Australian Grayling Breeding Breakthrough!

For the first time anywhere in the world, NSW Fisheries scientists have successfully bred endangered Australian Grayling in captivity at the Port Stephens Fisheries Institute.

With fertility rates above 85% and even natural spawning recorded in the hatchery, this breakthrough gives us a powerful new tool to help rebuild wild populations impacted by drought, bushfires and floods.

A fantastic result delivered by the NSW Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development in partnership with La Trobe University and the Arthur Rylah Institute

To find out more see here.