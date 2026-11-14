FISHING WITH A BAG LIMIT

I have always loved fishing and like to think that I’m pretty good at it. It has been my passion and my job for more than three decades. And then I got cancer. Not just any sort of cancer either. I got cancer of the appendix, also known as jelly belly cancer. And the treatment is straight from a script of Alien. They remove all this jelly slime, tumour and bits that hopefully one doesn’t really need, and replace it with heated up chemo. They parboil you for a while and then use you as a milkshake by putting new chemo in your belly for the next five days.

Before the surgery, they paint two black dots on your belly in case they have to take out so much intestine that you have to have a colostomy. And that, as much as any of the surgery and chemo and other complications, really scared me. I did not want to become a bag man.

The three Franks revisit New Zealand after 10 years. This adventure was one of the things that kept me going while in hospital fighting cancer.

So the very first thing I did when I was awake after surgery was lift the blankets to see if the black dots were still there. Phew… back to the tough job of beating this thing.

Well the good news with this form of cancer is that the prognosis is good. The bad news is that it frequently returns. And mine did… five more times. And for the first four, those black dots were reassuringly still painted on my belly when I returned from surgery. Back to concentrating on fighting this thing.

The sixth lot of surgery had a different sort of discussion. The surgeons were saying there is a good chance that I would lose my bladder. There was a very good chance that I would have a bag, but they might be able to reverse it. There was a tumour the size of a softball in my lower abdomen and it had to go. They just hoped it hadn’t compromised anything important.

BAG LIMIT

When I woke up this time an ugly flesh coloured bag took the place of the black dots. There was no time to really worry about it at the time; there were also holes in my ureters, the tubes that run from your kidney to your bladder. I became a medical pincushion for the next couple of months while I slowly regained some strength and energy.

And I had to come to terms with the fact that I was a bag man. Okay, so I have an excuse for making fart sounds in mixed company, but most men, myself included, do not react well to this set of events. And for me, most importantly, this question burned brightly, ‘would I be able to keep fishing?’

I pinned a whole lot of hope on having the procedure reversed and getting back to some form of ‘normality’. I initially put the whole sorry episode down to experience and got on with living. But it wasn’t to be. I was a bag man for life. And since I wasn’t going to give up it became a matter of making the best I could of the situation.

During the dark days of morphine dreams and chemo I concentrated on being able to get back into fishing. I was determined to get back to what I loved and my doctors were very encouraging.

A beautiful 115cm Blakjew from Darwin. Whether it was the bouncing of the boat or the pear I ate. I spent 6 days in Darwin hospital. When you have a consition you always have to be careful, even when clelebrating a great day

BACK TO BUSINESS

So slowly, first with bait fishing from my small boat and then gradually with longer and more challenging trips, I went fishing. And it was wonderful.

One of my favourite activities is redfin fishing in the south-west of Western Australia. It’s tiger country and not for the faint hearted. There is no mobile phone coverage and you have to lift and carry the canoe over massive jarrah and karri logs during the course of the day. You also have to unsnag about a hundred logs because if you aren’t in the gnarly stuff, you aren’t catching fish.

This might look peaceful, but Western Australia south-west is pretty wild. There will be giant karri or jarrah log across teh stream about every 200 metres.

So my good mate Murray Joseph and I ventured into tiger country. Ironically, Murray is also a bag man and encouraged me to get up off my arse and back out there.

So there we were, two bag men, dragging a Scanoe from snag to snag and having an amazing time. Redfin are good to eat so they went into the esky – which of course got heavier, all the while the logs seemed to get higher. Needless to say, stamina levels were well and truly tested.

When we stopped for lunch Murray finished his sandwich and was munching on a peeled apple. I was eating mine, like a man, when Murray pointed out that apple peel might not be such a good idea for someone in my condition. I thought to myself, no worries, you’ve got this.

I focused on getting a tube out of my body a day during my recovery from each 10 hours surgery. This is a big drain for the chemo which is pumped into my belly for 5 days post surgery. Finally coming out. Fishing dreams helped me get through.

And then came the twinges. Not good twinges either. They gradually morphed into cramps which became very painful by the time we got to the bridge exit point. I ended up in Pemberton Hospital with a bowel obstruction and about 9/10 on my pain scale. I spent three days in what is a lovely hospital and hope never to need it ever again. Needless to say, apple peel is off the menu.

THE HOLY GRAIL

With a burning desire to cross the ditch and head back over to my favourite place to fish and relax, New Zealand, I hatched a plan to make it happen.

One thing that my challenges have taught me is to make the most of what you can, so I rang my good friend Bill Classon and begged, cajoled and probably threatened him to get to New Zealand so we fish together. Bill and I have been friends for decades and fish together way too infrequently – so I simply said, “It’s time.”

The lure of potential 20 lb-plus trout in the canals was also a strong incentive, so Nigel Webster and Bill came over for a fish. The results are detailed in Issue 136 of Freshwater Fishing – perhaps the most mind-blowing article on a world-class fishery ever written.

It is the behind the scenes stuff that is most pertinent to this story though.

Being a bag man means a little bit of extra planning, and a lot more care as you go along. If you trip over a rock, you can pull the bag from its base and well you can imagine how much fun that would be.

So here we are, on the Hawea River, trying to get some extra footage for the AFN Fishing Show. I had assured the boys there were good fish to be had and Nigel Webster was at a good run where we were planning to do some ‘to camera’ shots about fishing in stronger current.

As per usual, I was lagging behind when you guessed it; I tripped over and had bag issues. It took me 20 minutes to get back up to Nigel and the segment that went to air does not have even the merest hint of the drama that went on behind the scenes, and the patience and understanding of Bill and Nigel while I composed myself.

Losing a giant trout on camera and then landing one in the canals was so very special. But that is nothing to the feeling of satisfaction and fulfilment I had when that beautiful massive brown trout swam back into the canal. It felt as though all my hard work in hospital had been worth it, and although it would have been perfect if my family were there, having Bill and Nigel next to me to share that incredible moment was so very special.

Indefatigable is a great word to describe Nigel Webster. When we were fishing on Lake Ohau, I stopped for a few casts, looked up and noticed him about a kilometre away – purposefully looking for cruising fish.

As a result of my providing doctors with ongoing exciting challenges, my stamina is not what I would like. We had the television show of a lifetime, with my 33 lb brown trout a highlight – so when Bill and Nigel said they were going to do a bit of sight fishing on the Lake Delta, I was trashed. I simply had to have a nanna nap while the troops fought on.

When they got back to the cabin they revealed photos of a fish Nigel had the pleasure of catching. It was a 37 lb brown trout… and the thought of it still takes my breath away. I really would have liked to have been there (and like to think that I would have had a shot at that fish too), but I had to look after myself.

On the last day, Bill, the poor long suffering cameraman for the entire trip, finally got a chance to wet a line. Bill and Nigel wandered off downstream, while I had a cast by the car. I was back to my seriously under-gunned river fishing outfit as I was driving back to Queenstown for the last few days of my trip. So of course, the giant trout that I had a highly speculative cast to, had to eat the lure and take off like a freight train.

Meanwhile Nigel was sprinting back to the car, “Bill’s on,” he exclaimed. “So am I,” I said. Bugger!

Fortunately (or otherwise) the hook pulled on my fish after about 15 minutes. I simply didn’t have the power in the ultralight outfit to drive the hook into those massive bony jaws. I managed to wander down to see Bill, with the sort of grin you simply cannot manufacture, and his 29 lb brown – that subsequently made the cover of Freshwater Fishing Issue 136.

SILVER LINING

I don’t think Bill and Nigel (and of course Paul Spicer who actually gave us all a bit of a touch up) realised just how wonderful and important that trip was to me. When I was sitting in a hospital bed, with upwards of 10 tubes coming out of my body, filled with chemo, in serious pain and feeling miserable – it took a trip such as this one to encourage me to keep focussed.

Along with the wonderful support of friends and family, it was the thought of being able to do something that I love – something that was important to the essential me – that kept me going.

Many of us face bigger struggles than mine every day. We have to play the hand that we get dealt in life and just get on with it. We cannot underestimate the importance of having an activity like fishing available as an incentive and goal when we seek to overcome adversity. In the end, it isn’t a bag limit at all. It’s just a bag.

Frank Prokop has been writing about fishing for 3 decades. He has been long time technical editor of Freshwater Fishing, Tackle Rat columnist and author of numerous books. Frank has 30 years experience in recreational fisheries management, was in charge of Recfishwest for 14 years and has pioneered a number of fishing techniques including jig flicking for trout.