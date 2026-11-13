SimradMarine Electronics Introduces Industry-First Navigation Aid Feature for Simrad® Radars

Simrad Marine Electronics, a leader in marine electronics and navigation, today introduced a new Navigation Aid feature across the full range of Simrad® recreational HALO® radars, as well as B&G® radar systems. The new feature automatically overlays navigational aid icons directly within the radar application, helping users more easily distinguish channel markers and special markers from other radar targets. By adding another layer of contextual information to the radar display, Navigation Aid enhances situational awareness and supports safer, more confident navigation on the water.

“We are excited to be the first to bring this type of integrated navigational aid overlay to recreational radar systems, delivering an entirely new level of situational awareness for boaters,” said Yasser Nafei, President, Electronic Solutions for Navico Group. “Our radar technology already helps users identify and track moving vessels and potential hazards through features like AutoTrack. By adding navigational aids directly within the radar view, we’re providing a clearer, more complete picture of the surrounding environment, enabling boaters to make faster, more informed decisions and navigate with greater confidence and safety.”

The new Navigation Aid feature makes it easy to distinguish between vessels, hazards and fixed navigation markers on the radar display, helping boaters quickly interpret their surroundings and navigate with confidence. Building on the Simrad® AutoTrack feature, which automatically overlays tracked vessels and potential hazards within the radar application, Navigation Aid identifies channel markers, special markers and other navigation aids using information sourced directly from C-MAP® premium charting data available on Simrad® multifunction displays. By bringing chart and radar intelligence together in a single view, the feature enhances situational awareness and makes navigation more intuitive.

The Navigation Aid feature can be enabled or disabled through the Vessels and Targets menu on compatible Simrad® displays, allowing users to customize their radar experience to suit conditions and personal preferences.

Designed to feel like a seamless extension of the Simrad® user experience, the new Navigation Aid feature integrates directly with compatible Simrad® multifunction displays, including the NSX®, NSX® ULTRAWIDE, NSS® 4 and NSO® 4 with the upcoming NEON™ OS 2.6 software release, available in Q4 2026. The feature is also supported on the B&G® Zeus® S, Zeus S ULTRAWIDE, Zeus SR, Zeus SRX, delivering enhanced situational awareness across both the Simrad and B&G portfolios. The Navigation Aid feature requires compatible C-MAP® DISCOVER® X or REVEAL® X charts.

For more information on Simrad Marine Electronics, visit www.simrad-yachting.com.