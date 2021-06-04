Fishers in the Gascoyne are reminded that a seasonal closure now applies to a pink snapper spawning area, about 50km off the coast from Carnarvon.

The area that surrounds northern Bernier Island and also Koks Island is closed to pink snapper fishing from 1 June to 31 August each year, to assist with the recovery of oceanic stocks in an important spawning ground for the popular fish species.

Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) Fisheries Management Officer Shane Walters said the seasonal spawning closure had been in place for a number of years as a key strategy to recover Gascoyne oceanic pink snapper.“The closure makes it illegal to fish for pink snapper in the area for the three month closed season and Fisheries and Marine Officers will be checking vessels in the area to support this important recovery strategy,” Mr Walters said.

“While line fishing for other species is allowed, fishers must not have any pink snapper on board their vessels at the time.

“Fishers are asked to play their part in the recovery by avoiding fishing in the closed area for other species where possible, to minimise any incidental capture of pink snapper and maximise spawning success.“However, pink snapper taken outside the closed area may be transported through, or be onboard a vessel seeking safe anchorage within the closed area, as long as no line fishing is undertaken.”

More information on the Northern Bernier Island pink snapper closure, is available on the department’s website at www.fish.wa.gov.au.