AFTA 2026 Awards – People’s Choice | Best Boating Accessory

The Sea Pro Jiggle Siphon has been recognised by the public at the 2026 AFTA Awards, taking out Best Boating Accessory in the People’s Choice category.

Designed to make liquid transfer quick, clean and hassle-free, the Jiggle Siphon uses a simple self-priming jiggle action to start the flow in seconds — with no pumping, sucking or electricity required.

With a transfer rate of up to 15 litres per minute, a 1.5-metre anti-static hose and a strong 25mm internal hose diameter, the Jiggle Siphon is built for efficient liquid transfer when refuelling boats, motorcycles and lawnmowers, or moving water and draining tanks and ponds.

Its four-strand stainless-steel internal spiral reinforcement provides added durability, while the straightforward design delivers reliable operation wherever it’s needed.

AFTA 2026 People’s Choice recognition highlights the Sea Pro Jiggle Siphon’s practical design, ease of use and strong appeal to boating and outdoor enthusiasts.

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