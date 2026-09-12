AFTA 2026 Awards – Best Australian Made Product | Runner Up

We’re proud to celebrate Rigstraight XL, recognised at the 2026 AFTA Awards as the Best Australian Made Product Runner Up.

Designed for anglers chasing big fish on large soft plastics, The Rigstraight XL is a purpose-built rigging essential that helps anglers achieve a perfectly straight-running lure every time. Designed to handle soft plastics from 4 to 10 inches and hooks up to 10/0, it provides the precision and support needed when targeting everything from Bass to Murray Cod.

Lightweight, durable and proudly designed and manufactured in Australia by a young family, Rigstraight XL offers a practical alternative to constantly replacing damaged or poorly rigged plastics. Its integrated finger protection also makes rigging safer and easier, while its ergonomic design can be particularly useful for anglers with reduced hand strength or arthritis.

Compact at just 110 × 140 × 75mm, The Rigstraight XL clips easily onto a tackle bag, making it a convenient addition to any serious angler’s gear.

AFTA 2026 recognition highlights Rigstraight XL’s innovative Australian design, practical functionality and genuine contribution to making big-plastic rigging easier, safer and more precise.