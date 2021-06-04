Launching and retrieving boats on Phillip Island is about to get easier and safer, thanks to the Andrews Labor Government’s project to revitalise boating facilities at Rhyll.

As part of the Labor Government’s $47.2 million investment to make recreational boating better in Victoria, the popular ramp at Rhyll will see a $4.5 million upgrade – giving boaters better access to Western Port and offshore fishing in Bass Strait.

The existing boat ramp will be replaced with a three-lane ramp extending deeper into the bay, allowing for all-tide operation and making it easier to launch and retrieve vessels.

The upgrade will include the construction of two new jetties and new pontoons, further increasing the ramp’s capacity. Car parking will also be upgraded to improve traffic flow and include dedicated boat preparation areas so boaters can attach tie-down straps and motor brackets out of the way.

Simpson Construction has been awarded the contract for works, which will be delivered over the next year – with land-side works starting in June this year to minimise disruption during the peak season, and marine-side construction to take place after summer next year.

The Labor Government has worked closely with Better Boating Victoria, Bass Coast Shire Council, the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning, Parks Victoria, Maritime Safety Victoria and the local community to progress plans.

In addition to works at Rhyll, the government has funded a new jetty at Newhaven through a Boating Safety and Facilities Program grant of $235,000 and concept designs have been commissioned to upgrade the boat ramp at Cowes.

Since 2018, the Labor Government has already made launching and parking at all Victorian boat ramps free, established the Better Boating Fund and is progressing upgrades to boating facilities and improving safety across the state.

Quotes attributable to Minister for Fishing and Boating Melissa Horne

“With three extended boat ramp lanes, additional jetties and pontoons for berthing and improved car parking, this major upgrade will take the stress out of getting on the water at Rhyll.”

“We know how important good boating facilities are for locals and the many tourists visiting the Bass Coast region and that’s why we’re progressing future upgrades at Cowes, and ramps at Mahers Landing and Lang Lang.”

Quote attributable to Member for Bass Jordan Crugnale

“This extra boating capacity will be welcome news for boaters in the South East region, especially during snapper season when Western Port is teeming with fishers chasing one of Victoria’s iconic species.”