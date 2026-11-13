Penrith Lakes – $5 Million Commitment To Deliver A Recreational Fishing Hotspot in Western Sydney. 

The Minns Labor Government is investing $5 million into making Penrith Lakes a fishing hotspot that will open parts of the parklands to people for the first time after the transformation is completed in 2028.

Planning and design work is currently underway to deliver what will become known as the Penrith Lakes Fishing Park – a new flagship recreational fishing hotspot for Western Sydney within the Penrith Lakes complex.

This project is part of the Minns Labor Government’s commitment to growing participation in this popular outdoor activity.

Concept work for this exciting new development has been undertaken and soon Western Sydney communities will have their own fishing hotspot right in their own backyard.

The proposal will see two of the artificial waterbodies at Penrith Lakes converted into family friendly recreational fishing lakes that are safe, accessible for everyone and provide first class recreational fishing opportunities in the heart of Western Sydney.



Learn more about the investment here.