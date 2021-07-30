OneWell Fishing Australia has just launched their new-look website showcasing their top selling lure brand SUMO. To celebrate the launch of their website they’re giving away 200 FREE lures to the first 200 customers who make any purchase!*

OPTIONAL. OneWell Fishing Australia launched their SUMO lure range in August 2010, the brand was released by an Aussie fishing enthusiast after recognising there were no reliable, strong, and durable lures in the market. Each SUMO lure is 100% tank tested with wire-through technology so you can fish with peace of mind knowing the lure will not snap as its strong and will swim true to design.

OneWell’s new-look website will include SUMO’s 26 lure colour options, all 26 colour option, all new bundle packs, more detail on the technical lure design and wire-through technology. Alongside the launch of the website OneWell Fishing will have more regular promotional activity during seasonal shopping periods as well as a new product launching by the end of 2021, stay tuned!

Check out the new website by visiting www.onewellfishing.com.au, you will receive 10% off your first order upon sign up and confirm your account!