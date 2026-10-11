In a statement released today, the NSW Minns Government said the extension reflects its commitment to robust consultation to ensure fishers and the community can provide informed submissions based on science and independent expert advice.

Yellowtail kingfish and snapper are highly valued by commercial and recreational fishers in NSW. However, current assessments show the biomass for both species is well below desired target levels.

The NSW Government said it recognises that some fishers are still catching small and medium-size Kingfish in reasonable numbers. But not enough of those smaller fish are making it to breeding size.

Experts advise the stock of NSW kingfish is now “depleted” at just 5.5 percent of unfished levels.

The NSW Government claims to have adopted the best scientific and expert approach in determining the health of yellowtail kingfish and snapper stocks and then determining the most appropriate harvest plans by undertaking the following:

Taking on board advice from commercial, and recreational fishers, plus independent experts, through the Line & Trap Harvest Strategy Working Group

Implementing an assessment model that brings the state in line with fisheries best practice around the world

Using spawning females as a more accurate measure of the breeding population and overall stock status

Incorporating additional biological and fishery data, including age, size, growth and spawning information, to better determine the health of the stock

Assessing spawning biomass, that is the breeding population, which is the key indicator used to assess sustainability.

The draft strategies set out practical measures designed to recover fish stocks, provide certainty for fishers and secure access for future fisheries.

The draft yellowtail kingfish strategy is proposing the following for feedback from stakeholders:

A reduction of catch from around 250 tonnes to 120 tonnes, which has been estimated to allow biomass to increase to 20 percent of unfished biomass and a sustainable stock status in around 9 years.

A heavily reduced monthly catch limit for that recognises the need to maintain continuity of supply to markets, is proposed for commercial fishers.

A zero-take imposed outside of the Line West and Line East sectors of the Ocean Trap and Line Fisheries.

For recreational fishers, including charter, the following is proposed in the draft strategy: a reduced bag and possession limit of one and boat limit of one a recreational Yellowtail Kingfish catch and release season around the estimated spawning period from November to January each year if catch levels need further management under the proposed bag and boat limits.



Snapper stocks in NSW have been slowly rebuilding since the 1990s after reaching historically low levels. While the stock is considered sustainable, biomass is still below long-term target levels and the draft Snapper strategy is proposing the following for feedback from stakeholders to support the biomass to reach 30 percent of unfished biomass by 2035:

Management changes that will keep catches around the current level of 300 tonnes p.a.

Introducing commercial monthly catch limits, and a recreational bag and possession limit of three, with one over 70cm for recreational fishers.

The public now have until 15 February 2027 to provide their feedback on the draft NSW Yellowtail Kingfish and Snapper harvest strategies and management options. All feedback provided through the public consultation will be considered by the Line & Trap Harvest Strategy Working Group and the Government before the harvest strategies are finalised.