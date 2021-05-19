Lake Purrumbete’s reputation as a trophy trout fishery is about to get even better with the addition of 7,000 tiger trout.

The Victorian Fisheries Authorities has been stocking Lake Purrumbete since 2018 as part of the Andrews Labor Government’s $35 million investment to get more people fishing, more often.

The stocking of tiger trout into Lake Purrumbete over the last three years has been incredibly successful with freshwater fishers catching trout up to 2.3kg in size. Fishers have reveled in their sportfishing qualities and as a table fish for the family too.

The stocking trial at Lake Purrumbete began with a request from VRFish that has seen more than 1,200 tiger trout and 7,400 cheetah trout released to date.

Lake Purrumbete is stocked annually with Chinook salmon, brown, rainbow and brook trout, a species mix supported by the Lake Purrumbete Angling Club. The lake is also home to a self-sustaining population of redfin which often school in great numbers and can be caught by fishers of all skill levels.

There are plans this year to stock 3,000 tiger trout into nearby Lake Bullen Merri, the iconic sister crater lake to Purrumbete, which contains a wonderful range of stocked species including rainbow and brown trout, Chinook salmon and Australian bass. Lake Purrumbete will also benefit from the recently announced Labor Government’s Boating Safety Facilities Fund grants program that awarded $312,000 to the Lake Purrumbete Foreshore Committee of Management to renew the jetties and pontoons at the popular boating destination. The grants program is part of the Government’s $47.2 million investment to improve recreational boating in Victoria, which includes Better Boating Victoria making it free to park and launch at Victorian boat ramps and establishing the Better Boating Fund.

Quotes attributable to Minister for Fishing and Boating Melissa Horne

“The addition of tiger trout to Lake Purrumbete cements it as a destination fishery in Victoria’s southwest.”

“We set a new record for fish stocking last season, releasing 8 million fish into Victoria’s waterways to make fishing even better. This season we’re aiming for 10 million.”

Quote attributable to Member for Western Victoria Gayle Tierney

“Tiger trout help make Lake Purrumbete a boutique fishery, bringing visitors to Camperdown who stay in local accommodation and eat at our pubs, bakeries and cafes.”