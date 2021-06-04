— The new Mercury 7.6-litre V12 600hp Verado – the world’s first V12 outboard – has won another accolade, being recognised by the influential US-based Boating Industry media group in its ‘Top Products of 2021’ listing.

In determining winners of the Top Products designation, the judges gave extra weight to products that have unique features compared to others in their category, create a new product category or significantly advance an existing category.

“Mercury continues to push the limit of outboard power out on the water and meet trends of larger and larger boats,” said Adam Quandt, managing editor at Boating Industry.

“The innovations on the V12 600hp Verado set a completely new bar for the industry, making it an easy choice for Top Products recognition.”

The development of the V12 Verado outboard is a product of Mercury’s continued commitment to investing in R&D and manufacturing expansion, which includes more than $1.5 billion of investment since 2008.

The new V12 is scheduled to start arriving at Mercury Marine dealers in Australia and New Zealand later this year.

“We are very excited about the imminent arrival of this engine,” said Nicholas Webb, Snr. Director of Engine Products, Aftersales and Marketing ANZP Mercury Marine.

“With boats continuing to grow bigger and performance expectations continuing to rise, boaters have been asking for a better, more capable high horsepower solution to meet their needs,” he said

“The V12 Verado outboard delivers boaters unrivalled freedom, luxury and power to pursue their passions on the water. We can’t wait for it to start arriving.”

The new 7.6 litre V12 600hp Verado is the highest horsepower outboard ever developed by Mercury Marine. In fact, it is the highest horsepower outboard engine in production today.

Its naturally aspirated, large displacement, quad cam powerhead generates incredible torque to power large centre consoles, day boats, runabouts, luxury cruisers and more.

Product innovations include the following:

• The world’s first V12 outboard, the 600hp Verado features a naturally aspirated, large displacement, quad cam powerhead that generates impressive torque to get heavy boats out of the hole and on plane quickly, and to accelerate up to rated speed rapidly.

• The industry’s first two speed automatic transmission for an outboard optimises engine rpm according to workload, facilitating powerful acceleration and highly efficient performance at cruise.

• The industry’s first steerable gearcase on an outboard pivots independently underwater while the engine’s powerhead remains in a space saving fixed position. This provides more room for multi engine configurations and a wider steering angle for agile handling. With help from contra rotating propellers, it also has better “bite” in the water for docking and other close quarters manoeuvring.

• Several enhanced Mercury technologies work in conjunction to enable the V12 Verado outboard to deliver exceptional fuel economy and range.

For more information, visit www.mercurymarine.com/en-gb/au/v12 and

click here to view the video.