Mercury Marine , a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), announced today that company founder Elmer Carl Kiekhaefer was inducted posthumously over the weekend as one of the inaugural inductees into the Wisconsin Sailing & Maritime Hall of Fame at the Wisconsin Maritime Museum.

“Carl Kiekhaefer’s relentless drive to solve problems, push boundaries and deliver better experiences on the water helped define Mercury Marine from the very beginning,” said John Buelow, president of Mercury Marine. “His legacy is still reflected in our people, our products and our commitment to innovation more than 85 years later. We are proud to see his impact recognized as part of Wisconsin’s rich maritime history.”

Kiekhaefer was honored for the vision and determination that helped shape modern recreational boating and establish Wisconsin as a leader in marine engineering and manufacturing. Under his leadership, Mercury Marine became known for groundbreaking technologies, record-setting performance, and industry-leading reliability.

Today, Mercury Marine remains headquartered in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, and is recognized globally as the leader in marine propulsion.

The Wisconsin Sailing & Maritime Hall of Fame honors individuals whose leadership, innovation and passion have made lasting contributions to Wisconsin’s maritime heritage.