Bryn Mathew discovered that patience, persistence and determination are all key factors to unlocking the lower Murray Rivers biggest inhabitants.

The popularity of chasing big cod on the Murray River has skyrocketed over the past decade. Each year sees many anglers make the journey from all over the country to catch that fish of a lifetime with mixed results. A fine-tuned approach is essential in the pursuit of these giants from beneath.

Based in Wagga Wagga, I can happily say I am spoilt for choice when it comes to targeting Murray cod. In less than two hours you can be on the water in any direction in some of the country’s most pristine impoundments and river systems. The quality of fish is second to none and the best part is they can be encountered all year round. So you would think I’d have no reason to travel much further for the country’s most iconic freshwater fish? Wrong, there is one place I regard as the holy grail for Murray cod and that’s ‘The lower Murray’.

Each year, the distance travelled along the river system increases, in search of new ground. One constant remains though and that’s the complete rule these fish have over their habitat and anglers that pursue them.

It was over two tough trips not far apart that I realised how precise you have to be to crack ‘locked jaw’ and just how good the results can be when you do.

THE FIRST ASSAULT

The excitement was clear to see on our faces as we set our convoy off across the Hay plains. The long trek was littered with banter to and from vehicles with hints of wagers but it was during the silence we knew what each of us was thinking: just how good it would be to get that hook up.

Having arrived at our camp late, we quickly prepped for an early start, eagerly waiting for sunrise. It was almost a race out of the swags to hit the water in the morning while juggling a swift breakfast. A plan was established to troll a variety of large hardbody lures in the best runs we could find. Keeping a very close eye on the sounder, it didn’t take long to find the deepest points and thickest structure in the river. From first light to last, we had a commitment to getting a strike. We had decided that if between three boats, over three days, we landed one big cod, we had done well.

Trolling relentlessly, we stopped to prospect the odd snag with spinnerbaits with only a small cod deciding to follow me all the way to the boat for a cheeky hit and no hook up. Even if you are 99% certain trolling is going to be the best method, a few breaks here and there to cast at structure will break things up. Keep your mind fresh and always chance a fish.

One other golden perch was hooked through the afternoon but as light was fading we decided to work back towards camp. Ken Perrin (having a fair whack of horsepower over the other boats) fished a good run he found during his ride back to camp. Targeting a rocky bank, he ran a large Custom Cafted Jaws just off the bottom as he had done most of the day. The boat passed over a reasonably sized hole and rather than letting any line out to get the lure deeper, he chose to let the lure run at the same depth. It was when the hole ended and the lure came back into close proximity with the bottom that he hooked up solidly and after a few runs netted a 110 cm fish. After a very slow day, it was a relief to boat a fish and to get one over a metre was outstanding. On a high he threw his lure back in the water and kept trolling while sending off the obligatory pictures and texts to anyone he could.

It wasn’t even half an hour later when out of nowhere they started to sound massive schools of baitfish. Trolling slowly with light fading, both anglers worked their lures through and sat with great anticipation. Ken’s rod went again and this time the fish fought far more aggressively, exerting big runs while trying to hold deep. Eventually the 113 cm fish surfaced and was just netted. Two fish over a metre on the same lure in the space of a couple hundred metres. It just goes to show when you finally crack the code, keep fishing.

Most of us would have called it a day and retired the lure after the first fish but if it’s good enough for one, it’s good enough for another cod. We fished for another day and a half without a single touch and as we headed home, I was keener than ever to return.

COMPLETE OVERHAUL

I had a bit of time to think about what I could have done better to boat a good fish. I looked at everything: boat, line, lures, technique and location. When you add up all the little one percenters that you could change, you soon realise how much more of a chance you could have. Even things like installing more comfortable seats to cater for 12 hour sessions. Food is fuel so the Esky would be stacked with a lot more food and drinks. The best upgrade was the new Minn Kota i-Pilot I purchased. Having a better electric motor completely changed the way I was fishing. With better control over trolling speeds and getting almost twice the use from the same battery compared to the early model I had left me confident as ever.

The next step was to look at my tackle. The amount of lures I had used was overkill for only a few days’ fishing. What I didn’t realise was the lack of variety I had. Rather than getting a heap of colours in a few different sizes, I should have concentrated on different diving depths, profiles, casting abilities and buoyancies. Rigging each one with chemically sharpened hooks and using them in specific situations would be more effective. All line and leader was fresh and of high quality. I genuinely know guys who are fussier about what line they use than the car they drive. It is a long journey of trial and error but once you find something you are happy with, stick with it.

Lastly, it is important to network with a few other anglers that have had some success recently for a bit of good oil. With the culture of catch and release bigger than ever, many anglers are happy to network with one another to master techniques.

A HIGHLY ANTICIPATED RETURN

After a few weeks it was another long drive back in search of success. This time I took my mate Brendan for his first fishing trip on the Murray. We found a promising stretch of river and began fishing at first light. We decided to focus on trolling deep bends that showed decent structure on the sounder. Unfortunately we couldn’t sound any baitfish or decent arches on any of our runs. By the end of the first day we had fallen back into the world of second guessing our tactics. This brought up the topic of a location change. Sometimes you can fish the same stretch of river for days for barely a touch. You begin to doubt everything you are doing and consider packing up and moving to another spot. In this situation you need to stick it out.

The best results I have seen from groups chasing big cod on the Murray have been when they have fished for five or more days. In most cases, they experience one or two days without a touch. Weather conditions, barometric pressure, water levels and current flow can all be factors that can cause a slow day. We decided to stick at it and hope for the best.

Day two started off with a lot more boats on the water. At the start of our first run a boat hooked up and landed a decent fish right in front of us. It’s always a bit of a kick in the guts when you think you may have hooked the fish yourself but at least something was having a go at the lures. With some hope back in the tank we went back to our original tactic of trolling. We continued to flog the water to death until we ended our run furthest from camp. As we pulled our lures in we noticed a snag that could only be described as cod heaven.

With little casting done thus far, we thought it was time to give it a shot. I tied a spinnerbait on while Brendan kept his hardbody lure that he was trolling with. There was no doubt this snag had received many casts before and possibly a few already that day but casting his 140 mm Rapala X-rap Magnum would definitely be something different. As we snuck over to it on the electric, I ran my spinnerbait through some of its outer branches and snagged up. Rather than wrecking the snag, I held my line out of the way and Brendan continued to fire in casts. It would have been no more than four casts and he was on. A few quick head shakes and it buried him in the timber. After the lack of fish so far, I busted my lure off to give him the best chance at whatever he had on. We drifted over the top of where the fish was sitting and slowly began to draw it out. By the weight on the rod I honestly thought he was bringing a branch up with the fish. It wasn’t until the fish freed itself that it began to give us a better indication of its size.

At this stage Brendan had his drag locked and didn’t want anything to do with the snag. While I navigated us away with the electric motor, the fish tried to bully us for a while. Deep runs and peeling line saw the rod fully bent. This was a genuine beast from the Murray. After five minutes the fish surfaced but was still fired up. We looked at each other acknowledging the fact that this was what we came for. We hung in just long enough for the fish to surface a second time when I dipped in the massive net and slid it inside. Brendan knew he had caught his first Murray cod over a metre and was speechless. After a few shots the fish was released, leaving two mates in a boat wondering what the hell just happened. Those moments after you release something you have worked so hard for and dreamed about for so long are on par with its capture. The journey back to the ramp was filled with jubilation, disbelief and continuous recounts of the preceding events.

WHAT WE LEARNED

Despite all the preparation and knowledge you can have, these fish become big for a reason. They’re very smart and boast power that can leave your rod and reel up in smoke. Days on the water are long and test you both physically and mentally. Finding a balance between sticking with a solid plan and going outside the box when needed can produce that opportunity of coming face to face with a fish of a lifetime. Network with as many anglers as you can, and handle these fish with all the respect they deserve. It won’t be long before I am back down on the lower Murray chasing these fish again.

Based in Wagga Wagga NSW, Bryn Mathew, mainly chases freshwater species, and specialises in the natives Murray Cod and Golden Perch. He is the presenter for the local Wagga TV show the tackle box on Wagga Wagga.tv. Bryn is currently sponsored by Humminbird-Minn Kota, Spotters and AFN