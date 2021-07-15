Recreational fishers and boaters will get the chance to hear all about their beloved pastimes and share ideas on how to make them even better at ten free forums across the state scheduled for June, July and August.

From Portland to Lake Tyers, Boort to Ballarat and seven locations in between, the forums will provide an ideal opportunity for people to talk face-to-face with government staff from the Victorian Fisheries Authority (VFA) and Better Boating Victoria.

VFA CEO Travis Dowling said the forums will feature an hour-long presentation from fisheries managers, scientists, boating project managers and local Fisheries Officers, followed by an hour of question time and discussion with those attending.

“Presentation topics will include fish stocking, access, facilities including fish cleaning tables, boat ramps, fish habitat projects, enforcement and education, and fisheries research,” Mr Dowling said.

“This is the perfect chance to get definitive answers to all those questions that get debated between mates on the water, whether they be about catch limits, permitted equipment, life jackets or fishing licences.

“We’ll have the experts there on the night to settle things once and for all.

“It’s also the perfect time to suggest a great project that will really make a difference to grass-root fishers in the area. Local people know their patch best and we want to hear from them on the night.”

Mr Dowling said each of the forums would be held at a fishing club and non-members were encouraged to come along and encourage a friend to go too.

“Fishing clubs are a wonderful environment to share stories, learn new fishing skills, tell a few yarns about the ones that got away, and maybe add a few hot spots to your list of fishing destinations.”

Seats will be limited to ensure the forums remain COVID safe so registering a seat is essential.