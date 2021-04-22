In late 2018 NSW DPI released 9000 Yellowtail Kingfish into Botany Bay, with a further 6500 released last year. Researchers are attempting to determine the contribution of these fish to the recreational fishery within the Sydney region and have initiated a small citizen science program. By collecting fin clips of captured fish, genetics can be used to identify stocked fish from their wild counterparts. This approach is great as it allows captured fish to be returned to the water while still obtaining important data.

We are looking to expand the program and include additional anglers. If you regularly fish for Kingfish within the Sydney region and want to be involved in a fisheries-based citizen science program, please get in touch.

For more information email fisheries.enhancement@dpi.nsw.gov.au.