Fishers in Geelong will benefit from a new grants program funded by fishing license fees.

The Association of Geelong and District Angling Clubs has received $38,864 to provide solar lights at St Helens rock wall through the Andrews Labor Government’s Intermediate Grants Program.

The grant will fund the installation of four solar-powered lights along the wall to increase safety in the area and allow fishers to enjoy the water before dawn or stay after dark if the fish are still biting.

The new lights will be installed along the south end of the rock wall and will be constructed from durable galvanized steel, to prevent corrosion. Two similar lights have previously been installed along the north end of the wall and have been well received by fishers.

The grants are funded by the sale of recreational fishing licences and administered by the Victorian Fisheries Authority (VFA) with independent advice from the Recreational Fishing Licence Trust Advisory Committee.

The Intermediate Grants Program was launched in 2020 and is open year-round to local fishing clubs and community groups for projects of up to $50,000. The intermediate grants complement the existing large and small Recreational Fishing Grant categories.

The rock wall at St Helens is a much-loved destination for land-based fishers around Corio Bay and is within casting distance of Merv’s Reef.

Merv’s Reef is a series of rocky reef modules installed by the Labor Government in 2020 and seeded with native oysters, to boost habitat for key recreational species like snapper, whiting, flathead, and calamari.

To learn how your club or association can apply for the Intermediate Grants Program, visit www.vfa.vic.gov.au/fishinggrants

Quotes attributable to Minister for Fishing and Boating Melissa Horne

“These grants give local clubs and community groups the chance to improve fishing in their own back yards.”

“Whether it’s better facilities, all-abilities access or projects like the solar lights at St Helens, I’d encourage fishing clubs from across the state to take advantage of this opportunity to help make fishing even better.”

Quote attributable to Member for Lara John Eren

“St Helens is a hugely popular spot among Geelong’s fishing community and this project will mean fishers can enjoy the area day and night.”