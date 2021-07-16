Braving the icy winds and cold snap of winter in search of freshwater bandits can test even the keenest of anglers. however, the real possibility of huge greenbacks on offer makes it almost impossible to avoid. Dan Nogare explains.

As the winter months roll in and frost starts to elevate from the surface on a numbing morning, the anticipation levels should build to a supreme high at the thought of tangling with the legendary greenbacks that lurk around our rivers and impoundments.

The cooler months can make fishing an arduous task due to the testing conditions, however, these months are the prime time to be in the mix to target these trophy fish. Patience is a virtue when countless hours can go by without a single enquiry but persistence will play a big role into setting the hooks into a big fish.

To give yourself the best possible chance of tangling with a winter greenback, there are some important steps to take before and during any trip.

Hatch a plan

All great success stories begin with a plan. When it comes to targeting cod, the wheels should be in motion long before the bags are packed and the boat hitched onto the car. Research into chosen locations and back-ups are a must during these months as fishing can be terribly tough but the right location can be the difference in making a lifetime full of memories, or simply

enduring the cold.

As bold as it sounds, talking to the local tackle shops in the area you plan to fish is a great start to the plan. These guys have their finger on the pulse and will be able to provide copious amount of information as

to how certain areas are fishing ‘right now’.

Next up comes the task of deciding where to focus most of your time and attention. This involves narrowing down your chosen dam or river into particular sections. As the old saying goes, ‘there is no point flogging a dead horse’.

Making decisions can be a bit overwhelming but doing your research and then going with your gut instinct is as valuable as anything when it comes to locating big green.

With the location now chosen, it’s time to examine the river or dam. Keeping an eye on water levels, water clarity and the weather forecast will all play a crucial role in making a good decision.

Good water clarity will make it effortless for the fish to track down your lures as they swim past their noses. Barometric pressure should also be taken into consideration as a good rise or drop is all that is needed to switch an eager fish on. By keeping an eye on the weather before the trip, as well as during, you will give yourself the best opportunity to fish prime times and during the more favourable conditions.

Fishing new water can be daunting, therefore it is always worth spending a day scouting it out. Look for snags, holes and underwater structure to prospect first and mark them on your sounder.

With such a vast range of sounders on the market, anglers are spoilt for choice and have it pretty good when it comes to pinpointing and saving locations. Crystal-clear down and side imaging makes finding structure an absolute breeze too. On top of that, there’s all the new electric motors that make it possible to sneak up on likely banks and snags without the fish even noticing.

THE COLOSSAL APPROACH

With such of a huge selection of big Murray cod lures out there, it is crucial to look for those stupendous presentations during these cooler months. Lures over the 30cm mark are becoming a novelty to cod fishermen, as they seem to attract the big boys who no doubt see these lures as worthwhile snacks.

Murray cod tend to beef up for the cooler months so using a bigger bait has been working a treat with the fish hitting them out of aggression or sheer greed.

Swimbaits are a top presentation for these months thanks to a lifelike action that makes it hard to resist for predators. Big wakebaits and surface lures are another standout from the crowd, and let’s face it, there is nothing like the sight of a Murray cod catapulting from the depths to slurp a lure from the water’s surface.

Rod and reel manufactures have been stepping up to the big bait game as well. With such a variety on the market, choosing a rod and reel can be a bit challenging, but I prefer a longer rod (8ft) for impoundments as the extra length allows for more control and helps to send those larger presentations a lot further. A shorter rod is a good option for rivers, particularly when you need to walk through tight country to reach your location and they are also handy when fishing from a boat as you can move closer toward snags.

WINTER MONTHS

These bitter months are a key time for mammoth cod, which leads us to wonder which month is the best to fish.

I find any of the colder months from May to August to be prime. Sudden changes in water temperature and season seems to encourage fish to cruise the shallows in search of an opportunity to pounce on a feed to fill up on during the cooler months.

The first frost indicates superb goodoo fishing with the larger fish in a more active and aggressive mood. As anglers, we can take advantage of the situation… just remember the wind proof jackets, thermals and those trusty pocket warmers.

Dan Nogare, is based in north east Victoria and he is addicted to chasing our Australian natives on lures in the upper Murray River, lakes and impoundments. He has been fishing with lures for about 4 years and regularly heads down to the spillway to fish off the rocks which has given him a good starting point on how the natives work. It has really been an addiction from day one for him and he is always keen to learn more and improve his tactics as an angler.