The Andrews Labor Government is creating a new fishery in Lake Colac by stocking 10,000 catchable rainbow trout.

Minister for Fishing and Boating Melissa Horne said the stocking is the first major one for the waterway since 1954.

The fish will be stocked thanks to recreational fishing licence fees and the government’s $35 million investment to get more people fishing, more often, in more places.

The first truckload of 2,000 rainbow trout will be released on Wednesday 31 March in time for the Easter long weekend, with the remaining 8,000 trout to be stocked by June.

These rainbow trout are around 20-25cm in length and 200g in weight, meaning they are immediately catchable and will provide a productive and unique winter-spring trout fishery for freshwater fishers at Lake Colac.

The Victorian Fisheries Authority (VFA) has worked closely with the local recreational fishing community over the past 10 years to better understand Lake Colac through temperature and water level monitoring, with a view to stock the lake.

A further stocking of 5,000 golden perch fingerlings has been proposed for Lake Colac next summer, pending water level monitoring.

These 10,000 trout will edge the government closer to its record-breaking target of stocking 8 million fish, which will jump to 10 million in 2022.

Quotes attributable to Minister for Fishing and Boating Melissa Horne

“This is a wonderful outcome for the Colac community, stocking these catchable trout will add a whole new recreational dimension to Lake Colac.”

“The first stocking is just in time for the Easter long weekend with more trout on the way before winter.”

Quote attributable to Member for Western Victoria Gayley Tierney

“We are excited to continue to create new recreational fishing opportunities for the community and we look forward to seeing some angling action around the lake this long-weekend.”