FADs On Station!

The wait is over! The NSW Fish Aggregating Devices (FADs) are now deployed along the coastline from Tweed Heads to the Far South Coast!

Some fantastic reports have been received of quality Dolphinfish (mahi-mahi) caught from North Coast FADs in recent weeks. These fish will spread throughout the South Coast in the coming weeks once the East Australian Current continues its southward push.

Who’s keen to get out on the water and hook into some Dolphinfish?

We recommend you check the NSW Government FADs webpage or the FishSmart app for the location of FADs and to ensure they are on station before heading out to sea. The app provides a real-time map to locate your nearest FADs (tap on each FAD for its co-ordinates and status).

Learn more about FADs here.

Download the NSW FishSmart App here.

Every cast counts — the NSW Government FADs program is another great example of your Recreational Fishing Licence fees at work!