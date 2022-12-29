Flathead are an often overlooked species in the cooler months. Andrew McGovern explains that this should not be the case as some red hot frog fishing can be had if the right techniques are implemented.

For southern anglers the winter months of the year are generally restricted to kingfish on the close inshore reefs, salmon and bream from the beaches, and bonito and black drummer from the rocks. Estuary fishers seem resigned to the fact that they will target big blue nosed bream around the racks and under mangrove root systems with little else worth putting in the effort to chase.

Over the years we have found that by refining techniques and areas we fish opportunities arise to target our most sort-after estuarine species. In fact we have found that winter months can produce some exhilarating flathead fishing for lure nuts prepared to mix up their retrieves and work the warmer pockets of water located in the back waters of most of these systems.

Finding Fish

Flathead are like most other fish and will school up at times, often carpeting the bottom en masse. In winter when optimum water temperatures are difficult to find it will generally mean fish will be concentrated into small areas. This will make finding fish more difficult than during the warmer months when fish will be more widely dispersed. The run out tide has, for decades, been a favourite tidal phase of the Aussie flathead lure enthusiast. This tidal phase is also productive during winter; however, the area of an estuary or lake system you fish plays a major role.

For many systems along the NSW south coast and in northern Victoria, the upper reaches and shallow intermittent tidal zones tend to produce more fish. The water in these areas has had time to warm from the sun; and being a long distance from the entrance means these areas are protected from the cold oceanic water on a run in tide. Vast areas of shallow mud flats are prime target zones for big winter frogs as the mud can hold the heat of the sun better than sand and gravel type bottoms. The dark coloured mud is another factor that assists in attracting the sun’s rays which therefore holds better water temperatures compared to the lighter, pale sand flats.

Another highly productive area is the open water adjacent to creek entrances and tidal run off zones. Flathead sit wait here in ambush; waiting for prey. Fish can be found anywhere from 50 plus metres away from the mouth, right up to the entrance of the creek, depending on the tide. At the start of the run out fish will be spread across the general vicinity of the run off area and should be targeted accordingly. As water spills from the creek or the flats; fish will move closer to the actual drop off area. Once in position they will select a lie and partially bury themselves. The difference here is that the predators are highly attuned to their surroundings and will be on alert for a bait moving across the drop zone. This means fish will move some distance to attack a lure. I have seen flathead swim several metres in clear, knee-deep water to nail a small minnow or popper. The direction of your retrieve is important, as the fish will lay face first into the current. Retrieves must be made with the current or slightly diagonally across the current (See Fact Box – Creek Mouth Retrieves).

Another excellent period to fish creek mouths and flats is the small window that presents itself as the tide changes. As the water begins to build just after dead low, that first hour of a rising tide can produce quality fish. Flathead poke their heads into the very entrance of creek or run off channels; hoping to nail any baitfish that are looking to enter the sanctuary of the shallows. Working these areas can be difficult from a boat so getting your feet wet and positioning yourself on the edge of the channel is the proven method to generate most bites (see Fact Box – Creek Mouths).

The larger flathead will look for the narrowest portion of the entrance to set up their launch pad as they know the concentration of fish in this area will be high. Don’t be afraid to use large soft plastics or shallow diving minnows in the 100 to 120 mm size bracket as larger lures will produce the better quality fish. As with all other retrieves – keep them slow and methodical with the occasional subtle flick. If the area is weedy, swim your lure just above the weed and try fishing unweight soft plastics.



Mix It Up

The most significant lesson learnt while chasing flathead over the winter months is the fact that different retrieval styles are required to gain the best results. The old adage that one size (or retrieve) fits all is actually the furthest thing from the truth! We have found over the past 3 or 4 seasons that the most effective retrieval style for one phase of the tide would result in us drawing a blank when working lures on a different portion of the tide. The key to defining the best lure methods can easily be ascertained from the behaviour of the baitfish and the feeding habits of the predatory species. Understanding the link between baitfish behaviour, predatory fish behavior, retrieval style, and tidal phase has been a significant factor in generating more hook ups and ultimately – fish landed.

As the tide drops baitfish will scurry off the flats into the channels, or erratically dart around looking for a pocket of deeper water to hold in until the tide changes and starts to build again. Rarely will you see a mullet, whiting, small bream, or herring slowly swim off the flats or for that matter stop for any long periods of time. This approach would be flaunt with danger and leave them susceptible to predators both in the sky and in the water. This behavior is what needs to be replicated in each retrieval style during a dropping tide. Rather than utilising standard flathead retrieves such as the ‘lift and drop or ‘rip and pause, we have found a fast paced roll retrieve with your lure just above the bottom to be more effective.

Soft plastics and hardbodied shallow running minnows both work well but last season we experienced some exceptional capture rates while running rattling, bibless minnows over the flats. This style of lure allowed extra long casts and the inviting rattle, combined with the tight, shimmering vibration proved the down fall of many nice flathead. The secret to using bibless rattlers is to retrieve them as close as you can to the bottom without allowing them to connect and possibly fouling up with debris (See Fact Box – Fast Paced Roll Retrieve). Working lures in water be