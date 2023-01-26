It often seems to be a common debate amongst families that have finally decided to purchase a boat: which one should they get?

Opinions usually differ greatly; the husband may want a fishing machine, with a big casting deck and plenty of space for his gear. The wife may want something a little more on the luxurious side with cushions and lounge areas. And then the kids may want something that is water sports compatible to scratch their adrenaline itch.

Well…why can’t you have it all in one?

The Stacer Crossfire Side Console is considered by many to be the perfect all-rounder boat, capable of meeting all the needs of the family. Available in 6 different models from 449 to 589, there is a size to suit every family unit and a suite of options to appease every lifestyle.

First, let’s get to the fishing aspects of the boat. The layout consists of the popular side console setup, featuring a large casting deck at the front. A live bait tank, inbuilt rod holders and a bow mount thruster plate are included as standard to heighten your fishing experience. A cutting board can be mounted on the back of the boat for those that like to fillet their fish on the spot.

For the more luxurious aspects of the boat, the front casting deck is available for upgrade to a cushion covered bow lounge area with additional padding on the inner sides of the boat for a passenger’s back. Couple this with a bimini option and boom – instant bow rider for cruising the waterways.

Finally, for the adrenaline junkies, a ski pole can be added on for all manner of skiing, tubing and boarding shenanigans.

To make these decisions even easier, Stacer offers distinct Option Packs to suit your lifestyle and preferences: the Angler Pack (for the fishing-focused), the Entertainment Pack (for those that love to cruise with some tunes) the Travel Pack (for those that are all about the driving experience) and the SE (for those that want it all!).

The Crossfire Side Consoles all feature Stacer’s Revolution Hull which includes a concave bottom sheet to slice through the water with ease and a raised chine to deflect spray from inside the boat. All models also include safety rails along the boat and rubber gunnels to give added protection when docking.

To find our more information on the Crossfire Side Console range, head to https://www.stacer.com.au/aluminium-boat-range/crossfires or head into your local Stacer dealership.