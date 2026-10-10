• The Queensland Government is seeking feedback on two concept options to upgrade the Hilton Esplanade boat ramp at Tewantin.

• The upgrade will deliver a new two-lane boat ramp, floating walkway and pontoon, dedicated rigging area and improved parking.

• Consultation is now open until Sunday 1 November 2026, to help finalise the preferred concept.

The Queensland Government is inviting the Noosa community to help shape proposed upgrades to boating facilities at Hilton Esplanade, Tewantin.

The upgrade at the site, known locally as the Doonella boat ramp, will improve Noosa River access and support current and future recreational boating demand.

Both options include a new two-lane boat ramp, floating walkway and pontoon, dedicated rigging area and improved parking.

Community consultation is now open until Sunday 1 November 2026, seeking feedback on two options, which differ in how vehicles would access the facility:

• Option 1 would remove through-access along Hilton Esplanade, add a turning facility and direct boating traffic via Earl Street.

• Option 2 would retain through-access along Hilton Esplanade, similar to the current arrangement.

Feedback on the preferred option and any local issues or opportunities will be considered alongside technical, environmental and operational requirements, to finalise the preferred concept and guide the next steps.

A summary of consultation outcomes will be published, and the Department of Transport and Main Roads, through Maritime Safety Queensland, will continue to update the community as the project progresses.

Maritime Safety Queensland General Manager Kell Dillon said the upgrade was an opportunity to deliver improved boating facilities for the Noosa community.

“This upgrade will provide safer and easier access to the Noosa River, with better boating infrastructure for local boaties and visitors while supporting growing recreational boating demand,” Mr Dillon said.

“We want the community to help shape how people access and use the upgraded facility, so I encourage residents, boaties and river users to review the options and complete the online survey.

“Community feedback will help us identify a preferred concept that improves safety and access and delivers a facility that works well for the community into the future.”

The concept options online survey are available at: yoursayprojects.tmr.qld.gov.au/hilton-esplanade-boat-ramp-upgrade-tewantin