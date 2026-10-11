NSW Fisheries Officers are reminding anglers that the annual Murray Cod fishing closure applies from 1 September to 30 November inclusive.

This closure protects Murray Cod during their spawning season and helps ensure healthy fish stocks remain into the future. If you accidentally catch a Murray Cod during this period, it must be released immediately with the least possible harm. Blowering Dam and Copeton Dam remain open to Murray Cod fishing year-round.

A total closure to all fishing methods, including catch and release, also applies in the Murray River between Yarrawonga Weir and the Newell Highway road bridge at Tocumwal. This area is the Trout Cod Protection Area and supports one of the last natural breeding populations of endangered Trout Cod.

Penalties for not complying with these closures range from $500 on-the-spot fines up to a maximum of $22,000 for individuals.

Please help protect NSW Fisheries by reporting illegal fishing to Fishers Watch on 1800 043 536 or online here.