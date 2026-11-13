A New 5 Year Plan For Recreational Fishing In NSW

The NSW Government has released the final Enhancing Recreational Fishing in NSW Action Plan 2026–2031.

The plan sets out further direction for recreational fishing in NSW over the next 5 years. It will guide programs. It will support investments. It will also help partnerships. This will create a strong, accessible, and sustainable recreational fishing sector.

The plan builds on successful fishing programs already delivered by DPIRD Fisheries and sector partners, funded by the NSW Government and Recreational Fishing Trusts.

The plan will provide a framework for expanding proven initiatives and delivering new opportunities across the sector.

Over the next 5 years, the plan will aim to support greater participation and diversity in recreational fishing, including 10% more women and children fishing, the stocking of 30 million fish and delivery of 50 new fishing locations, while strengthening fisheries management and promoting responsible fishing practices.

Feedback from recreational fishers, clubs, and community groups shaped the final plan. This input helps the plan reflect community priorities. It focuses on recreational fishing in NSW for the next five years.

Recreational fishers, fishing clubs, community groups and sector partners will continue to play a role as the plan is delivered.