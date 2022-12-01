New data has revealed that recreational fishing continues to maintain its popularity with communities across NSW, in the face of a challenging few years for everyone, NSW Department of Primary Industries, Deputy Director General, Sean Sloan, said today.

“Fishing is one of the few nature-based recreational activities that can be enjoyed throughout childhood and adolescence, through to senior years, with opportunities for all levels of ability,” Mr Sloan said.

“Fishing not only provides an opportunity to get outdoors and enjoy nature, but also a chance to relax and unwind, spend time with family and friends, for cultural reasons, provide a feed for the family or for the enjoyment of catching fish while also contributing a huge $3.4 billion to our economy each year.

“The 2021-22 Recreational Fishing Trust Annual Report has seen recreational fishing maintain its popularity with many fishers choosing to drop a line in locally given the COVID restrictions last year.

“A number of positive mental health and physical health outcomes from recreational fishing are well recognised, and we continue to work with health providers and in partnership with the Recreational Fishing NSW Advisory Council and the entire recreational fishing community, both fresh and saltwater, to ensure we continue to build a healthy fishing future.”

The report details the objectives of the Trusts and the projects they support, aiming to further fishing opportunities and enjoyment, but to also drive a range of outcomes that benefit individuals and communities across NSW.

“Every year, fishers pay their licence fees, and every single dollar goes back into supporting the recreational fishing industry,” Mr Sloan said.

“$15.5 million was drawn from the Trusts in 2021-22 to support a wide range of projects that improve recreational fishing, including Fish Attracting Devices, fish stocking activities, fishing clinics and facilities and grants to local community groups to improve fishing access and resources in their communities.

“Last year alone, 5.3 million fish were stocked into NSW freshwater and estuarine waterways, providing enhanced fishing opportunities for recreational fishers.

“NSW is renowned for having some of the best fishing locations in Australia. As a popular pastime and a part of life for Australians of all ages and from all socioeconomic backgrounds, recreational fishing has significant economic, social and wellbeing benefits for the wider community.

“Approximately one in every eight NSW residents fishes recreationally, and it represents the third highest annual participation rate of all physical activities, with the benefits of recreational fishing flowing throughout communities, especially in regional areas.

“The industry proves to be an extremely valuable one to coastal and inland communities, with expenditure by recreational fishers supporting regional communities and generating a range of social and economic benefits.”

For more information and to download the Recreational Fishing Trust Annual Report, visit www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/fishing/recreational/recreational-fishing-fee/rft-annual-report.