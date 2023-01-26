A kingfish originally tagged in Victoria has recently been recaptured for the second time! Keen spear fisherman Giovanni Rettura caught the fish while fishing offshore of Sydney on 21 November 2022. Giovanni measured the fish at 117cm and a solid 14kg.

A search of the Game Fish Tagging database revealed that the fish had been recaptured once before…

The fish was originally released on 10 January 2022 offshore of Port Welshpool, Victoria. The fish was released by Connor Hall who was fishing with accomplished kingie angler Jason Taylor aboard his boat Matrix. Connor and Jason measured the fish at 105cm. After only 6 days the fish was caught again by Ben Kirkham who was fishing in the same area where it was originally released. Ben also measured the fish at 105cm.

Once the fish was caught for the third time offshore of Sydney, it had spent 309 days at liberty and was caught more than 385 nautical miles (~715km) from its original release location.

It is believed kingfish distribution and movement is influenced by biological and environmental factors including spawning events, food availability, water temperature and oceanic currents. However, the exact reasons why kingies choose to move such extreme distances is still being researched.

Each reported recapture contributes to our understanding of pelagic fish species. If you are lucky enough to recapture a tagged fish, please ensure you report it using our online recapture form which can be found here: https://bit.ly/3qyxbfS.

The Game Fish Tagging Program is a great example of your fishing fees at work!