The Andrews Labor Government has made heading offshore in East Gippsland easier for recreational boaters with upgrades at the Cape Conran boat ramp, near Marlo.

The project included building a longer and steeper single-lane ramp, extending the jetty and a new concrete apron as part of the Labor Government’s $47.2 million investment to improve recreational boating across the state.

The boat ramp is the lone coastal boat ramp between Lakes Entrance and Mallacoota in the state’s far east, providing offshore fishers the chance to chase prized species like swordfish in the deep blue and giving divers access to Beware Reef Marine Sanctuary.

The construction of a longer ramp with steeper gradient will assist in minimising sand accumulation and reduce the frequency of required maintenance. At the top of the ramp, the new concrete apron will make it easier for boaters to turn around and back trailers down the ramp.

The extension to the existing jetty means more space for boats to tie up whether skippers are on the way out or back in after a day on the water.

The retaining wall has been strengthened to protect cultural heritage and prevent boat and trailer damage, and a hazardous area of offshore rock will be marked in the new year to assist with navigation.

The work was carried out by local East Gippsland contractor McInnes Earthmoving, with the project managed by Parks Victoria.

The ramp is one of several in Gippsland to be upgraded, with improvements at Lakes Entrance and Seacombe complemented by more than $570,000 in funding to upgrade Metung’s Shaving Point boat ramp and plans for all-abilities pontoons at Blue Rock Lake and Apex Park (Lakes Entrance).

Quotes attributable to Minister for Outdoor Recreation Sonya Kilkenny

“Cape Conran’s a spectacular place to hit the water, and these upgrades will make it easier to head offshore from the Gippsland coastline.”

“The works have been completed just in time for the busy Christmas holiday period, allowing families to head out for a day on the water more easily and safely.”

Quote attributable to Member for Eastern Victoria Tom McIntosh

“The upgrades at Cape Conran will benefit the entire region, with locals getting better access to the water and providing a drawcard for families looking for their next great boating or fishing adventure together.”