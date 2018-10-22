//The Future is Bright for Women in Fishing!

Fishing is one of those activities that almost anyone can enjoy. All you need is a willingness to learn and a sense of adventure – qualitites shared by both men and women. So you would think things would be ‘on a par’ when it comes to participation. Yet out on the water, it’s plain to see the sport is lacking a little lady-power and this is something the Victorian Fisheries Authority (VFA) wants to change. By Charley May, VFA Communications Advisor.

Read the article in Freshwater Fishing Australia magazine #152 Oct/Nov, order your copy here https://afn.com.au/product/freshwater-fishing-australia-152/