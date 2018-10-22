Call Us: (03) 9729 8788|sales@afn.com.au

The Future is Bright for Women in Fishing!

The Future is Bright for Women in Fishing!

Fishing is one of those activities that almost anyone can enjoy. All you need is a willingness to learn and a sense of adventure – qualitites shared by both men and women. So you would think things would be ‘on a par’ when it comes to participation. Yet out on the water, it’s plain to see the sport is lacking a little lady-power and this is something the Victorian Fisheries Authority (VFA) wants to change. By Charley May, VFA Communications Advisor.

