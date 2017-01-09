The first barramundi for 2017 has been caught in the NT Government’s Season 2 Million Dollar Fish competition, in Darwin River.

The 55 centimetre fish is the seventh prize-tagged barramundi worth $10,000 which was hooked by Palmerston resident Benjamin Kaart last night.

“Congratulations to Benjamin on this great catch, the first for 2017, in the Million Dollar Fish competition,” said Department of Tourism and Culture Acting CEO Susan Kirkman.

“The competition runs until 28 February, so there is still time for anglers to get out there to have a flick. We are so pleased Mr Kaart has won a prize in this program and it’s a great start to 2017.

“The competition has now landed seven fish, with $70,000 in cash prizes now handed out,” she said.

“We were fishing on Darwin River low level and about 10 minutes in, I caught the barra,” said Mr Kaart.

“I’ve been fishing this spot regularly because I caught that fishing bug again, but to be honest, I haven’t had much luck until now.

“When I caught the barra, my partner and her mum didn’t believe me when I told them I saw a red tag. My nephew Vaughan was pretty excited just to have caught a fish,” he said.

When asked how Mr Kaart would spend the money, he said he would be fixing his car so he can head out to do more fishing.

CrownBet CEO Matt Tripp said this was a great New Year’s gift for Mr Kaart.

“What a start to 2017 for this lucky fisho,” said CrownBet CEO Matt Tripp.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Tourism NT to present the Million Dollar Fish competition, and to pay out the $10,000 for this fish.”

In Season 2 of Million Dollar Fish, 101 barramundi were tagged and released across the Territory with 100 carrying $10,000 cash prize tags. Today’s win means there are still 93 $10,000 barra lurking and the prized million dollar fish to be caught.

The Million Dollar Fish competition runs from 1 October 2016 – 28 February 2017.

Participants must register online at www.milliondollarfish.com.au.