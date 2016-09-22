The Million Dollar Fish competition moves into its second season with even more prize hooks to lure anglers and promote tourism in the Top End.

Registrations opened on July 4 for the competition that begins on October 1 when 101 barramundi will be tagged and released at fishing locations across the Northern Territory.

One will carry a million-dollar prize tag and the other 100 fish will be worth $10,000 each if caught.

Million Dollar Fish Extra Prize Pool

An extra $160,000 of bonus prizes will also be awarded, making one of Australia’s richest fishing competitions even richer.

The second season will build on the success of last year, which attracted more than 43,000 registrations from 62 countries including 25,800 people from interstate and 14,600 Territorians.

Ten prize-tagged barramundi worth $10,000 each were caught in Darwin Harbour, Daly River, Corroborree Billabong and Bynoe Harbour.

The competition also generated national and international media coverage worth more than $22 million.

Special “Insider Tips” videos featuring well-known Northern Territory fishing identity, Alex Julius, have been created to give competitors the best chance of catching a tagged barra.

Major sponsor CrownBet continues to support the Northern Territory by providing cash prizes for Season Two.

The additional bonus prizes for Season Two include five HelloWorld holidays to five different regions in the Northern Territory flying Qantas, a Jayco Camper Trailer worth $30,000, Engel fridges, Shimano and BCF Fishing Tackle, JMGilles Classic Lures, Accor Hotels for Le Club points, Qantas flights, XXXX GOLD cartons and a fishing charter.

The bonus sponsor prizes will be drawn monthly from July 2016 to February 2017, meaning everyone who registers will have the chance to win prizes right up until the end of the season, even if they are not able to find a tagged fish.

Registrations are open online at milliondollarfish.com.au

CrownBet chief executive Matt Tripp said the Northern Territory is the ideal location to stay, play and fish.

“As a proud Darwin citizen, CrownBet is thrilled to partner with the NT Government to present season two of Million Dollar Fish where there’s $2 million up for grabs,” Mr Tripp said.

“We’re committed to driving tourism and economic benefit to the Territory and we’re confident that this year will be even bigger than season one where fishos hooked 10 barramundi and $100,000 of prizes.”

Million Dollar Fish’s Official Ambassador

Cricket legend Matthew Hayden was at the launch of Season Two in Darwin and will again return as the competition’s official ambassador.

“I can’t wait to get out on the water with some mates and turn our next NT fishing trip up a notch,” Mr Hayden said.

“There really could be no better time to book that must-do NT holiday. Reeling in one of the winning fish would be a sure-fire way to make your Top End trip even more unforgettable.”

Tourism NT has worked with stakeholders including the Amateur Fishermen’s Association NT to ensure the competition complies with sustainable fishing and best-practice tag and release.

The competition will run from 1 October 2016 to 28 February 2017 and participants must register online at www.milliondollarfish.com.au to compete.