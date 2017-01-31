A community fishing weekend will be held at Hazelwood Pondage on Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 February, 2017.

Permits to fish from boats at Hazelwood will not be required that weekend, nor beyond 1 March 2017, which will simplify access and provide more people with a chance to land a barramundi.

The free event will be from 10am until 4pm both days, although boaters can launch prior.

To safely manage increased boat traffic a 5 knot speed limit will apply throughout the Pondage for the weekend.

The event is a partnership between the Latrobe City Council, ENGIE and the Latrobe Valley Yacht Club, which will open its boat ramp near the caravan park to complement the public ramp and improve overall launching capacity.

Traffic management staff will be onsite to help direct visitors and those wanting to launch boats and park trailers.

Event attractions:

Face painting

Balloon entertainment

Fisheries marquee with barra fishing info and giveaways

Food and coffee vans

Fisheries Victoria’s Marine and Freshwater Education Trailer

Fishcare fishing clinics

Marine Safety education trailer

For more information and a detailed map visit www.vic.gov.au/barra