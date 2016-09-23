Do you want to try fly fishing? The Calder Fly Fishing Association presents Come Try Fly Fishing on October 16th. The day is being held at Buffalo Stadium Woodend. There are great activities and some leading proponents of fly fishing will be there as special guests. It’s a great chance to get involved and pick up some of the fundamentals of what could become a lifetime passion.

The Calder Fly Fishing Association Presents…

Come Try Fly Fishing Open Day

WHEN: October 16 10am – 4pm

WHERE: Buffalo Stadium Woodend, vic

Special Guests:

11am Virty: Kaos cod flys – Murray cod & natives

12 pm Jimmy: Fly Odyssey – fly fishing travel

1 pm Scott: Wilderness Fly Fishing – local guide

2 pm Clint & Dave: Australian flyfishing outfitters – saltwater

3 pm Bruce Smith – trout

3:30 pm Kristina Royter plus the raffle draw

Mick Hall & Dale Flenley – fly tying

Casting

Flytying

Infosessions

Advice

Tackle

Prizes

Sausage sizzle…

For more information visit http://www.calderflyfishing.com.au/calder-come-try-fly-fishing-open-day/