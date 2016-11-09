Burrinjuck Fishing & Lake Report: 09/11/16

Current discharge: 3570 ML per day. Water level 08/11/16: 96.4 % Current inflow: 2300 ML per day. Water level 26/10/16: 98.9 % Water visibility: 100 cm

Forecast Weather: Temps are finally starting to resemble spring conditions. This week will see most days reaching 25 degrees C + and minimums above 10 degrees C. 10-20 mm of rain is predicted for Friday and then showers hanging around over the weekend. The good news is that it will remain warm and the winds won’t be as bad but will reach around 25 km during the weekend

Rainfall this month = 4.5 mm

Full Moon = 15th November New Moon = November 29th Water Temperature: 18-20 C

Murray Cod: Closed season

Yellow Belly: Well sorry to sound like a cracked record but the weather for the weekend “Canberra Fishing Club, Burrinjuck Convention” was foul. The winds on Saturday must have been around 50km for most of the day and cold as well. At least it didn’t rain like last year. Despite the conditions some ventured out on Saturday and most of the entrants ventured out for Sunday morning in the somewhat lighter winds. The catch sheet numbers were well down this year, due to the weather conditions no doubt. There were around 30 yellow belly weighed in over the weekend. This did not include the catch and release participants. Narelle Breeze took out this section with 11 fish recorded. I will post the winners list, weights & lengths when I receive them. A picture is attached of the winners from the weekend. Narelle called in to fill out the office catch sheet on Tuesday morning and to report that herself and Husband Paul had a great day out on Monday in the calm warm conditions landing 29 Yellow Belly for the day. 6 of these were on worms. 1 on a cast lure and the rest were trolled. Although the exact location remains a secret, they did travel up past the Junction. Fished in around 5 metres of water. Trolled lures that went to about 3 metres and the water temp was around 20 degrees C. The water levels have remained reasonably stable for the past few weeks with only minor drops each day. The water is starting to warm and it’s just a matter of picking your days for a fish.

Redfin: Starting to see a few more being caught. Generally by this time of year we are starting to see some big numbers being caught as they become more active in the warmer conditions. My usual redfin spots are well under water this year so I will need to go searching once again to find them.

Park News: Cottage 27 is now available to rent with first check in over the weekend. This has been priced as their premier cabin, has a lock up garage & Foxtel & views of the water. Check Burrunjuck Waters Facebook for details.

Tour boat the NV Getaway is now in operation. The boat holds 12 passengers and will be available for wine and cheese cruises, or a beer. As well as reopening the link for the Hume & Hovel track walkers.

