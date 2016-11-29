By Gary Brown.

Over the past couple of weeks, I have had a number of reports come in from a number of readers of my columns about what they have caught lately. Peter Shaw of Caringbah managed a few whiting, bream and trevally off the end of the third runway in Botany Bay. Chris Main from Earlwood drifted along the beach from the entrance of the Cooks River to the point at Dolls Point and managed a few dusky flathead on soft plastics. The gun plastics was the Berkley Gulp 3-inch shrimp in Peppered prawn.

John Brice also reported that he picked up a few bream after pumping yabbies at Main Bar. John used the slowly rising tide to help him get the yabbies that were coming up to near the top of their burrows and then when the water was about shin height he cast out yabbies on the ball sinker down onto the bait rig into a nearby gutter and caught 3 bream to about 500 grams.

Carl Dubois often takes his 7-year-old son Lachlan out with him on his Hobbie Kayak to fish the Georges River. Carl and Lachlan will either cast or troll hard bodied lures and soft plastics in Oyster Bay, Sylvania Waters and Towra.

As we start to move into December there will be an increase numbers of flathead in Botany Bay, the lower section of the George’s River and the front half of the Port Hacking. This increase in numbers will increase in the months of December and January. So, get out those lures and soft plastics and dust off the fishing rods and reels and get out there and start enjoying the warmer weather.

Another great fish species that will have shown an increase in numbers will be the kingfish. I have already had a number of reports come in a couple of days before putting this report together. Robert Hymns down rigged a couple of undersized kingfish at the entrance to Botany Bay and then the next day caught a 75 and 83cm kingfish in Sydney Harbour while trolling near the entrance to Rose Bay.

Trevally respond very well to a small, but consistent berley trail of chicken pellets, bread, chopped up prawn shells and even mashed up pilchards. The best baits that I have found for trevally are pink nippers, peeled prawns and pillie tails. The two rigs that I use are the small ball sinker straight down onto the hook and the sinker, swivel and a leader of between one to one and a half metres.

If you are chasing trevally in the Port Hacking to could try the drop-off at the Lilly Pilly sand flats, the entrance to Yowie Bay, the Ballast Heap and the flats at the entrance to Gunnamatta Bay.

The southern side of Botany Bay near the goal post, the oil wharf, Sutherland Point, the drums and Towra Point are always worth a shot during the month of August. On the northern side of the bay you could try at trevally alley, the end of the third runway and Henry Head.

Another great species to target during summer is the leatherjacket. Leatherjackets are found in a wide variety of habitats ranging from deep offshore reefs to inshore bays, rocky foreshores, harbours, rivers, creeks and estuaries. They prefer areas with plenty of cover in the form of rocks, weed, kelp, wharf and bridge pilings, wrecks, cockle and muscle beds, boulders, breakwall and weed beds.

Scotty Lyons from Southern Sydney Fishing Tours reports good fishing over the last week or so in Botany Bay with Tailor schools now showing up and sinning with metal early working well.Kings are also starting to turn up with a few anglers boating good fish to a metre.

Bream are now moving out so we should start catching them soon right through the Bay.Spinning for Flathead is a little slow but work hard and results will come in.Deep sea trolling still slow along the coast, but there are a few trevally, sweep and the odd snapper over the shallow reefs.

A few months ago, Fish Outta Water has moved to new premises at 533 Pittwater Road

Brookvale and can be contacted on 9949 9488 for all you fishing needs. They are also open 7 days a week. Darren reports that as the water temps rise and the winds swing around to the north many an opportunity is presenting itself to get out for a fish with many anglers taking up the option this week and finding plenty of fish on the chew.

Steve Winser from Fishing Sydney Tours reports some good snapper up to 70cm are being taken on our local inshore reefs. Kingfish captures are also on the rise and becoming much more frequent but travelling from spot to spot is required to find the bait and get you in the zone.

Surface feeding schools of salmon & tailor are becoming more prevalent from week to week in the harbour, these fish can be motor shy and are preferring smaller lures and flies mimicking small baitfish, try to get upwind from the feeding shoals and drift back down onto them.

Early morning & mid evening highs this weekend are creating near perfect conditions to fish the run up tides on our beaches, whiting, bream & salmon have been caught fishing the suds this week. Casting lures has been a popular method for targeting the pelagics while pilchards & beachworms have been working on the bottom feeders.

When you get, a chance have a look at their great web site at www.fishing.net.au/

Over the weekend a number of us paid a visit to Glenbawn Dam near Scone and we had five four hour sessions on the bass. The biggest caught was 48cm by Joe Crust. The stand out lure for me was the TT Lures 3/8oz Vortex spinnerbait in a number of colours; In order, they were the Baby Bass, Purple Blue Scale Gold Olive Scale, Red Nightmare, Purple Glimmer and the Fire Tiger. For more information go to their web site http://www.tackletactics.com.au/TT-Lures/Products/Spinnerbaits/Vortex

Don’t’ forget if you have a photo that you would like published in the report of your latest catch, just send me an email to gbrown1@iprimus.com with a short description.