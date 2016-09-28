By Gary Brown.

The weather hasn’t been too bad over the past couple of weeks so anglers have been able to get out and do a bit of fishing in comfort.

The guys from Fish Outta Water at Brookvale reports that after a week of transitioning weather the fishing offshore is still producing some yellowfin tuna to 45kgs for the bigger boats heading out wide. The inshore reefs have slowed a little and the annual visit of algae has moved in. Most of the action this week is coming from the local estuaries with Sydney Harbour and Pittwater having some good kingfish reports. Vic Levett from Oceanhunter Sportsfishing reports schools of salmon just off the coast and in the harbour, these fish have kings and trevally with them, small metal lures are working on the salmon & trevally while bigger baits are more preferable for the kings.

Mike Kelett fished Pittwater during the week and landed a ripper 90cm kingfish from his kayak, using squid for bait Mike lost a few good fish before landing his best king. Targeting kingies from the yak is very challenging and a great way to get on the fish.

Some good flathead are awakening from their winter slumber now and as the water warms up more will come on the bite, Dave Nixon waded the flats at Clontarf and landed four fish to 58cm using soft plastics & blades while slow rolling them on the drop off.

For more information on what’s going on the Sydney you should call into their new shop at 533 Pittwater Road Brookvale or check out the web site https://www.fishing.net.au/ for more information. Tell Darren I sent you.

Scotty Lyons from Southern Sydney Fishing Tours has been fishing the Port Hacking River for luderick and doing ok. He has also been fishing Botany Bay for trevally, bream and the odd flathead head or two. Best baits have been prawns and pillie tails. Check out his latest blob report http://fishingsydney.blogspot.com.au/ or go to his web site http://www.fishingsydney.com.au/ for more information.

There have been a number of salmon schools working in Botany Bay and the Port Hacking. Keep a look out for the feeding terns. Try using small metal lures or plastics for them. There are plenty of trevally to be caught on either peeled prawns or pillie tails at the end of the third runway, trevally alley, off Brighton pool, the Cook River wall, Bare Island, Kurnell Point, the oil wharf and wide off Towra.

A few bream, flounder and flathead are also being caught at these spots. Further upstream the whiting have been on the chew at Lugarno, Como and Kangaroo Point. Try working soft plastics in the deep water drop offs at the Moons, just upstream of the 8 knot area.

Picnic point and the Georges River National Park has been producing bream, flathead and whiting for those anglers who have been fishing off the shore.

Sydney Harbour has a few schools of Salmon getting stuck into the baitfish. There have also been bonito, kingfish and trevally feeding under these schools.

The Sow and Pigs is worth a shot on the run-out tide for bream, trevally and the odd flathead or two.

Kingfish can be trolled up in Middle Harbour.

The luderick are still being caught in numbers form Clarkes Point on green weed and cabbage from the rocks.