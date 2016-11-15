By Gary Brown.

November is a great month to get out on the water. The days have grown longer and most of the mornings are not as chilly. This extra daylight will give that time so you can get out for a quick fish either early in the morning or for an after-work session. Okay you may not have time to drag out the boat, but you could always go for a shore based session or if you have one you could put the canoe or kayak on the roof. Avery good mate of mine Carl Dubois works in the city and quite often he will ring me while I am on the way to work to tell me he has just got back from a couple of hours’ session fishing the Georges River.

The main thing to making these short sessions easier to do is to have a couple of outfits already rigged up, a small tackle box with a selection of lures and plastics at the ready and a pre-planned idea of where you are going to go. May you could do the same as I do and have a 4-piece outfit, a selection of lures, soft plastics and jig heads at all times in the boot of my car. So, if I am out and about and you have the time you can just stop and have a flick.

Silver trevally, yellowfin bream, dusky flathead, Australian Bass, whiting, as well as tailor, salmon and leatherjackets are on the chew in the Georges and Woronora Rivers. The beaches from North Cronulla to Elouera are always worth a shot for bream, whiting and trevally.

For those of you that are situated on the northern side of Botany Bay you could try the southern end of Maroubra beach, the northern end of Coogee Beach. For those of you on the south side of the Royal National Park you could try Garie, Stanwell and Coledale beaches.

In the Port Hacking tailor are schooling up near Gymea, Lilly Pilly, Yowie and Gunnamatta Bays.

Brighton-le Sand Beach is producing whiting, bream and flathead during the day. I had an early morning session at the base of either the Captain Cook and Tom Ugly’sBridge for a few luderick that are still hanging around. On the northern side of Botany Bay you could try the rock breakwall in Yarra Bay for bream, flathead, mullet and tailor. A good cast of about 30 metres will get you to where they are feeding.

I have just received notification about the locations of the N.S.W Fisheries FADs. copy them down and enter them into your chart plotter.

(11) Laurieton -S 31° 39.601′ E 152° 56.235′ Depth 65 metres.

(12) Crowdy Head – S 31° 47.000′ E 152° 55.200′ Depth 79 metres.

(13) Forster -S 32° 13.211′ E 152° 40.680′ Depth 80 metres.

(14) Port Stephens -S 32° 46.967′ E 152° 24.703′ Depth 120 metres.

(15) Newcastle -S 32° 55.333′ E 151° 59.935′ Depth 95 metres.

(16) Swansea -S 33° 10.005′ E 151° 48.976′ Depth 110 metres.

(17) Terrigal -S 33° 30.032′ E 151° 38.592′ Depth 115 metres.

(18) Sydney North -S 33° 35.700′ E 151° 34.600′ Depth 105 metres.

(19) Sydney Harbour -S 33° 47.021′ E 151° 22.700′ Depth 50 metres.

(20) Sydney East -S 33° 59.316′ E 151° 20.951′ Depth 98 metres.

(21) Botany Bay Wide -S 33° 59.672′ E 151° 26.743′ Depth 140 metres.

(22) Sydney South -S 34° 08.356′ E 151° 22.621′ Depth 140 metres.

(23) Wollongong -S 34° 27.321′ E 151° 04.308′ Depth 110 metres.

(24) Shellharbour -S 34° 33.720′ E 151° 00.626′ Depth 105 metres.

(25) Kiama -S 34° 41.000′ E 150° 59.500′ Depth 115 metres.

For other FAD positions click on the following link:

www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/fishing/recreational/resources/fish-aggregating-devices

Scotty Lyons from Southern Sydney Fishing tours had an interesting weekend just gone by. He started with a flat on his boat trailer on the way to the ramp on Friday. Got it fixed with his spare but had no time to sort good tyre. On the way home from the ramp he had another blow out on my way home on Saturday. Had a mad dash around to find someone open late on Saturday afternoon to have it repaired so he could fish Sunday.

Sunday started well fishing off shore, found a few salmon, trevally, sweep and morwong in the deep water before heading back to Botany Bay to give Trevally Alley a try and then the north-west wind came up blowing 25 to 35 knots time to head home.

On hisway,I had to stop to help another boater that had a problem, so we started towing them back to calm water. While doing so another boater crossed in front of us on his way home towing a lure that got stuck on the front of my boat, but he kept going so Scotty hung over the side to release the lure only to have one of the lure trebles jam into his face.

Lucky, he was able to cut the line. Now the problem was getting it out of his face. Everything ended well as one of his clients then pulled the lure out after receiving instructions from Scotty on how to do it.

For an exciting time, on Scotty’s boat, why don’t you check out his web site for more details.