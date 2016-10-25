By Gary Brown.

Over the next couple of weeks you will find that the dusky flathead numbers will start to increase slightly as the bigger females start to move about looking to start their spawning run.

What you will find is that they will partially buried themselves in the sand or mud, often along an edge of a weed line or rock wall while facing into the current and when unsuspecting small fish, prawn or crab passes by and it will use its brilliant turn of speed to grab hold of its prey.

While this is happening you will find that a number of male duskies will start to take notice and start to hand around these females. Find the females and you will find flathead in numbers.

Places that are worth a look for flathead in the estuaries are along the edges of mangroves, breakwalls, retaining walls, drop offs, the edges of rock bars, gravel patches, mussel and cockle beds, sand and mud flats, the edges of deep holes, on the edges of fast moving currents, in between and underneath oyster racks, at the bottom of marker buoys and poles, at the base of a bridge pylon and around the edges of floating pontoons.

For those of you that venture offshore for your sand, blue-tailed and tiger flathead I would be concentrating your fishing to areas that have sand, mud, crushed shell and small gravel patches. You could also try working the edges of close inshore reefs and bomboras.

BAITS

Flathead will take most baits that you present to them, but my most popular are strip baits of bonito, frigate mackerel, yellowtail, cowanyoung, striped tuna, slimy mackerel, yellowfin and river pike and tailor. These strip baits can also be rigged successfully on a set of ganged hooks, but are also very effective on a fixed or sliding snood. You can also use the fixed or sliding snood rig when using whole live fish.

Now, as you would already know soft plastics have been around for many years and if you have been into a tackle shop lately you would be amazed at what there is on the market now days. When chasing flathead with soft plastics I prefer to use a plastic that is somewhere between 10 and 25cm in length and the jig head must be extra sharp.

I have four simple rules when it comes to selecting a jig head. They are:

They have to have a chemically sharpen point that will stand up to getting snagged a number of times.

There has to be some kind of a keeper device just below the head of the jig to help hold the soft plastic on the shaft of the jig.

The wire has to be strong enough so that it doesn’t straighten out.

The shape of the jig head needs to suit the type of soft plastic that you are using.

I would suggest that you find a shallow area and work the water until you find a few flathead. It doesn’t matter whether you have just arrived at a sand bank and stepped out of the boat or you have started wading from the shore when targeting flathead in shallow water you will need to make sure that you walk slowly and quietly. I have seen time and time again many an angler who has either jumped out of their boat or stepped from the edge and into the water, only to scare off a flathead that has been virtually at their feet.

If you would like more information on how to chase dusky flathead or any other fish species you can email me on gbrown1@iprimus.com.au