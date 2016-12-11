By Gary Brown.

I fished the Western Sydney Bream & Bass Skins event on Sunday in Botany Bay and the Georges River. There were 48 teams competing to try and make it to the next round in January 2017. Bill McGuire and I made it through to the next round with a bag of 5 bream for 2.080kg. It was a tough day with 3 of our fish coming out of Woolooware Bay, 1 from Sylvania Water and 1 from the George River. Four were caught on the New Gulp 3-inch Jigging Shrimp and one on a Cranka Crab.

I found that the water colour in the bay was on the side of being a bit green and for the bay I find that this don’t seem to fish the best. Trevally are still on the chew at the oil wharf, the end of the third runway and trevally alley. The odd flathead can be caught on soft plastics in Fisherman’s Bay and off Silver Beach.

Scotty Lyons reports that last week the kingfish have been a bit on the slow side in Botany Bay, but the odd fish has been caught we are targeting them now every trip. The main thing is that you need to use fresh squid. Trevally are in good numbers and the odd bream is now turning up in the burley trail as well. Five salmon are turning u in small numbers at Trevally Alley on the last trip. To book a trip just give Scotty a call on 0418169439.

Robert Irons from Picnic Point was chasing dusky flathead just wide of Towra Point, only to hook up a kingfish of 91cm that towed him from Towra wide and over to the end of the third runway and halfway back to the Sticks. Josh played this fish on 6 kilo line for just on thirty minutes.

For those of you that have already been out there targeting kingfish in the month of December would have found it a bit tough in the bay. A few have been caught by anglers fishing for bream and trevally while using a berley trail.

The gear that I use is a Pflueger Trion 3 to 6 kilo rod mounted with a Pflueger Medallist 40 reel spooled with 6 kilo Fireline, Pflueger 8 to 10 kilo trolling and live baiting outfit spooled with 25 kilo Fireline and a 40-kilo leader.

Places like Mono Point, Henry Head, Kurnell Point, the Drums, the end of the third runway, The Sticks, Yarra Bay, Dolls Point, the Cooks River breakwall, La Perouse and any of the marker poles and buoys. If you are going to try in the Port Hacking I would first locate the deep water off Yowie and Gymea bays and either troll or anchor over the drop offs that are located here. Another place to target kingfish in the Port Hacking are the boats and pontoons, the race, Bundeena and Lilly Pilly wharfs, the deep water in South West Arm, JibbonBombora, Shark Island, Osborne Shoals and Merries Reef, just to name a few.

Fergo’s Tackle store at Taren Point reports that there’s warm water pushing inside the shelf towards 12 mile and the Peak, which is bringing with it striped marlin and the first run of dolphin fish, the bigger bulls are usually found when this happens. A little wider out near the FADs it starts to get a bit colder.Tailor are still out and about in big numbers in the Port Hacking, they’re taking bait as well as metal spinners.Salmon and Kingfish are also in the Hacking and feeding on smaller Baitfish.Flathead and Snapper are still being caught in numbers from Jibbon down to Stanwell.

Sydney Harbour is the place to be at the moment if you are after a king or two as they are biting on squid, garfish and yellowtail. You could also try skipping a few soft plastics at the marker buoys in the lower parts of Middle Harbour and near the entrance to Sydney Harbour.

