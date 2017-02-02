There is only 1 month left to book that last-minute flight to the NT if you’re keen to try your hand at catching the Million Dollar Fish.

Season Two of the Million Dollar Fish competition closes on 28 February. That means there’s still 4 weeks left to hook a winning barra.

It’s a great excuse for a fishing getaway, at any rate!

As AFN has regularly reported, so far 8 prize-tagged fish worth $10,000 each have been caught this season.

This leaves 92 x $10,000 fish still swimming in Top End waters, waiting to be caught.

And of course the big $1 million barra is still out there… somewhere…

